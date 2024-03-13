Diving into swimming Carnival

Condobolin High School held their swimming carnival on Wednesday, 21 February.

There was plenty of fun to be had with a Slip and Slide competition, a Nine Square competition, a senior and junior floaties race.

Best Dressed on the day for seniors was Arabella Blewitt, with Sonny Lister winning the junior title.

Taya Donovan was named Slip and Slide Champion, followed by Lachlan Richards and Triston Ross.

The Nine Square Champion was Zac Grimmond. Triston Ross and Steven Capewell were placed second and third.

The Seniors Floaties Race was won by Cunningham, followed by Mitchell and Evans. In the Junior Floaties Race, Oxley finished first, followed by Mitchell and Cunningham.

Kobie Whiley was named 13 Years Boy Champion, while Kye Kendall was Runner Up. In the Girls, Kelise Dargin collected the 13 Years Girl title, with Ruby Wainwright taking second spot.

The 14 Years Boys Champion was Tyler Dargin, with Charles Patton Runner Up. Rachel Grimmond secured the 14 Years Girls Champion, while Lara Atkinson was Runner Up.

In the 15 Years Boys, Preston Jackson claimed the Age Champion, with Callan Venables taking second. Taya Donovan was named 15 Years Girl Champion, with Leesa McBean Runner Up.

The 16 Years Boys Age Champion was Ashton Frost, while Zac Grimmond was Runner Up. In the 17 Years Plus category, Hudson Cartwright won the Age Champion, with Sam Cunningham Runner Up.

In the 17 Years Plus Girls group, Emma Patton was Age Champion, with Emily Miles Runner Up.

The Champion of Champions were Tyler Dargin and Kelise Dargin.

The House Champions were Oxley (first), followed by Evans, Mitchell, and Cunningham.