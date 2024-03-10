Diving into CPS swimming Carnival

Condobolin Public School held their annual swimming carnival on Wednesday, 14 February. The weather was lovely for sports teams Lawson, Paterson, Kendall and Gilmore to take to the water. Students displayed strong, smart and proud behaviour throughout the day. Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.

