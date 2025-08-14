Displaying Agricultural Produce

By Melissa Blewitt

Wheat, barley, oats, canola, lupins and sorghum will be just some of the agricultural produce on display at this year’s Condobolin Show.

Farmers will be able to enter Hard Wheat (five kilograms); Soft Wheat (five kilograms), wheat (graded – five kilograms) and Wheat (ungraded – five kilograms) on Class K. The Champion wheat sample will win $50 cash donated by AGnVET Services.

Other grains that can be entered include Oats (five kilograms), 2-Row Barley (five kilograms), 6-Row Barley (five kilograms), Canola (five kilograms), Lupins (five kilograms), Winter Legumes – Chickpeas, Faba Beans, Field Peas etc (five kilograms), Summer Legumes – Mung Beans, Soy Beans etc (five kilograms), Maize, Sorghum, Bale of Lucerne Hay, Sample of Cotton (with ginning results), Sod of Improved (Dryland) Pasture (to be removed from a regularly grazed area of at least five hectares). Most Successful Exhibitor will receive $10 plus a ribbon.

Entries close in the Pavilion at 10am on Thursday, 21 August.

For more information call Chief Steward Olivia Dawson on 0429 601 260.