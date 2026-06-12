Developing practical skills

Condobolin High School Year 12 Primary Industries have been busy and productive developing their practical skills around the farm recently. “Students worked together to move and fill the sheep feeder for the Dohne sheep, as well as creating a safe thoroughfare for the Isa Brown pullets so they can enjoy time outside during the day,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. “The class also tackled some important maintenance jobs, including fixing the broken seal on the rotary hoe and repairing the outside rooster pen gates to ensure they swing freely and safely.” Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.