Developing practical skills
Condobolin High School Year 12 Primary Industries have been busy and productive developing their practical skills around the farm recently. “Students worked together to move and fill the sheep feeder for the Dohne sheep, as well as creating a safe thoroughfare for the Isa Brown pullets so they can enjoy time outside during the day,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. “The class also tackled some important maintenance jobs, including fixing the broken seal on the rotary hoe and repairing the outside rooster pen gates to ensure they swing freely and safely.” Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.
Latest News
Developing practical skills
Condobolin High School Year 12 Primary Industries have been busy [...]
Don’t risk a massive $5,500 fine
Compiled by Melissa Blewitt Taking firewood from Travelling Stock Reserves [...]
Students Welcome New Chickens to School Farm
Trundle Central School Stage 5 Agriculture students were excited to [...]
Students Accept Awards
By Hayley Egan Many students were presented with awards during [...]
Under 16’s Boys Move to State Finals
The Lake Cargelligo Central School Under 16s Boys Touch Football [...]
Students Participate in Public Speaking
Congratulations to Tullibigeal Central School students Shay-lee, Sonny, Ayden, Darcy [...]