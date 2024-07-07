Dennis Brady recognised with St Vincent de Paul Society Life Membership
On Sunday, 16 June the St Vincent de Paul Society presented Life Membership to Condobolin Member Dennis Brady.
Life Membership was also awarded to Forbes members/volunteers, Vince Toohey, Helen Smith and Anne Miller.
The Life Membership awards were presented by Jim Rogers, WCF Central Council President and Laurie Keane, Central West Regional President.
“Each of these members have over 20 years of service with the Society and have contributed so much to those within the Central West Region and further across the Wilcannia Forbes Diocese,” a post on the Vinnies Central and Far West NSW Facebook Page read. “All four have held various leadership positions over the years and have been involved in general, flood and drought assistance.
“The list of their combined efforts, projects and achievements is endless and we are so appreciative of all all they have done for Vinnies and those in need in our local communities. Thank you!”
