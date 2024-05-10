Defence Force visit Students

During the last week of Term, Lake Central School students enjoyed a very informative visit from some Defense Force Personnel. Corporal Rauf Barker of the RAAF and Sergeant Leigh Morris from the Army spoke highly of the career opportunities available through the Defence Forces, where university course costs are paid for by them, and the opportunities afterwards. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central Schools Facebook page.

Last Updated: 08/05/2024By

Latest News

Having fun at CPS

11/05/2024|

Condobolin Public School students in Classes K6P, K6J and K6D [...]

We recommend