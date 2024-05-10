Defence Force visit Students
During the last week of Term, Lake Central School students enjoyed a very informative visit from some Defense Force Personnel. Corporal Rauf Barker of the RAAF and Sergeant Leigh Morris from the Army spoke highly of the career opportunities available through the Defence Forces, where university course costs are paid for by them, and the opportunities afterwards. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central Schools Facebook page.
