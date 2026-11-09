Debutantes shine on a night of elegance and celebration

An excited group of people gathered at the Condobolin RSL Club on Saturday, 19 September, to see six lovely ladies and their partners shine at the 2026 St Joseph’s Debutante Ball. Presentation Compere for the evening was Hannah Ridley. Father Getulio Goncalves, Parish Priest of St Joseph’s Catholic Church, received the Debs. He was accompanied by the Matron of Honour for the 2026 ball, Miss Natasha Brotherton. A special thank you was extended to Mr Harold Coe and the Board Members of Wiradjuri Condobolin Corporation for their generous contributions to the Ball. Flower Girl was Frankie Reid, who is the daughter of Amie Clyburn and Craig Reid, and Page Boy was Clive Birkett, son of Sophie and Thomas Birkett. From all reports, the event was a great success with everyone having a wonderful time. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.