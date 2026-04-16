Deanna selected as NSW Allied Health Assistant of the Year!

Congratulations to Deanna Stenhouse, NSW Allied Health Assistant of the Year!

Deanna is a Lake Cargelligo local who has dedicated her career to caring for and supporting her community.

Her holistic approach, strong work ethic and genuine connections with patients have made a significant impact in improving health outcomes in the District.

Held in Sydney on Thursday 26th March, the 2026 NSW Health Excellence in Allied Health Awards recognise exemplary Allied Health workers all over the state, making this a significant achievement.

Thank you, Deanna, for everything you do for your community and congratulations on this well-deserved recognition.

Source and Image Credits: Murrumbidgee Local Health District Facebook page.