Day of Remembrance

By David Ellery

A large crowd turned out to watch the annual Anzac Day march in Trundle on Thursday morning.

Marchers included veterans, family members of veterans and a strong contingent of students from local schools who participated despite it being the school holidays.

The Trundle district’s Anzac Day commemoration began at 5.30am with a Dawn Service at Bogan Gate’s iconic war memorial.

The guest speaker was Andrew Kierath, the great nephew of Reginald Kierath who took part in “The Great Escape”. Mark Judson was the chairperson and the youth presenter was Xavier McDonald of the Parkes Christian School.

The Bogan Gate march was led by the Trundle 6th Light Horse re-enactment troop.

At 10.30 marchers gathered in the carpark of the Trundle Central School before making their way down Forbes Street to the Trundle War Memorial Hall under the direction of parade marshall Kelly-Lee Dunn.

The 6th Light Horse reprised their earlier performance, leading the Trundle march as well.

The main service, which commenced at 11am in the hall grounds, was chaired by Paul Hevers, the president of the Trundle RSL sub-branch.

The guest speaker was Captain Mark Tuddenham of the Royal Australian Navy.

Photos taken and provided by David Ellery.