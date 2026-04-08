Day of Fun at the Tullibigeal Picnic Races
Media Release
The Tullibigeal Picnic Races delivered a spectacular day of racing, fun, and community celebration, with over 500 racegoers enjoying perfect weather for the event. Thanks to the generous support of our sponsors, the day offered something for everyone, from thrilling races to fashion showcases and footraces.
Race Results:
Race 1: MIHRIMAH – Jockey A. Boyd, Trainer Bill Hayes, Owners W J Hayes
Race 2: LINE OF LAW – Jockey A. Collins, Trainer Connie Greig, Owner Miss C Greig
Race 3: ELISA – Jockey D. Parron, Trainer Anthony Craig, Owners E B Cashmere
Race 4: NOTLEANORMEAN – Jockey L. Ribeiro, Trainer Connie Greig, Owner Miss C Greig
Race 5: FREDDY’S SHOCK – Jockey Miss B. Dimery, Trainer Gary Colvin, Owners G J Colvin, Mrs K A Colvin, Thriller (Mgr: T Lawrie), Twin Lakes (Mgr: S M Taylor), Mrs L Edgerton, L J Turner, Ms S Kemp, Ms H J Clarke, W M Driscoll, R J Meyers, A Mackenzie, P T McRedmond & W H Worland
Race 6:SUNROE – Jockey R. Blewitt, Trainer Doug Gorrel, Owners D J Gorrel, Miss K E Gorrel, D E Tout, M P Hay, T Egan, F A Egan, K L Smith, M A Elphick, Miss J E Smith, M Sheather, J M Brayne, S M Sanbrook & J W Elphick
Fashions on the Field:
Mini Fashions
Little Master Racegoer (0–6): Vinny McPherse
Little Miss Racegoer (0–6): Lilli Prince
Junior Master Racegoer (7–16): Patrick McRae
Junior Miss Racegoer (7–16): Eliza Cain
Open Fashions
Best Dressed Classic Lady: Bec McRae
Best Dressed Contemporary Lady: Phoebe Bartholomew
Best Dressed Gent: Greg Wilson
Best Dressed Couple: James & Brianna Fyfe
Best Millinery: Elizabeth Pateson
Golden Gumboot Footrace Winners:
Colts Footrace: Noah Zuruas
Fillies Footrace: Sophia Newham
The Tullibigeal Picnic Races continue to be a highlight on the regional calendar, bringing together families, racing enthusiasts, and the local community for a day of entertainment, camaraderie, and celebration. Organisers extend their heartfelt thanks to all sponsors, participants, volunteers, the committee, and everyone who helped bring the day together! Your dedication made this year’s event a resounding success.
Media Release and Images contributed.
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