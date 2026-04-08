Day of Fun at the Tullibigeal Picnic Races

Media Release

The Tullibigeal Picnic Races delivered a spectacular day of racing, fun, and community celebration, with over 500 racegoers enjoying perfect weather for the event. Thanks to the generous support of our sponsors, the day offered something for everyone, from thrilling races to fashion showcases and footraces.

Race Results:

Race 1: MIHRIMAH – Jockey A. Boyd, Trainer Bill Hayes, Owners W J Hayes

Race 2: LINE OF LAW – Jockey A. Collins, Trainer Connie Greig, Owner Miss C Greig

Race 3: ELISA – Jockey D. Parron, Trainer Anthony Craig, Owners E B Cashmere

Race 4: NOTLEANORMEAN – Jockey L. Ribeiro, Trainer Connie Greig, Owner Miss C Greig

Race 5: FREDDY’S SHOCK – Jockey Miss B. Dimery, Trainer Gary Colvin, Owners G J Colvin, Mrs K A Colvin, Thriller (Mgr: T Lawrie), Twin Lakes (Mgr: S M Taylor), Mrs L Edgerton, L J Turner, Ms S Kemp, Ms H J Clarke, W M Driscoll, R J Meyers, A Mackenzie, P T McRedmond & W H Worland

Race 6:SUNROE – Jockey R. Blewitt, Trainer Doug Gorrel, Owners D J Gorrel, Miss K E Gorrel, D E Tout, M P Hay, T Egan, F A Egan, K L Smith, M A Elphick, Miss J E Smith, M Sheather, J M Brayne, S M Sanbrook & J W Elphick

Fashions on the Field:

Mini Fashions

Little Master Racegoer (0–6): Vinny McPherse

Little Miss Racegoer (0–6): Lilli Prince

Junior Master Racegoer (7–16): Patrick McRae

Junior Miss Racegoer (7–16): Eliza Cain

Open Fashions

Best Dressed Classic Lady: Bec McRae

Best Dressed Contemporary Lady: Phoebe Bartholomew

Best Dressed Gent: Greg Wilson

Best Dressed Couple: James & Brianna Fyfe

Best Millinery: Elizabeth Pateson

Golden Gumboot Footrace Winners:

Colts Footrace: Noah Zuruas

Fillies Footrace: Sophia Newham

The Tullibigeal Picnic Races continue to be a highlight on the regional calendar, bringing together families, racing enthusiasts, and the local community for a day of entertainment, camaraderie, and celebration. Organisers extend their heartfelt thanks to all sponsors, participants, volunteers, the committee, and everyone who helped bring the day together! Your dedication made this year’s event a resounding success.

Media Release and Images contributed.