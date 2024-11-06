CWLLS Sheep Worm Drench Resistance Testing Project

Would you like to find which sheep drench actives have resistance to the worms on your property, and which are still working effectively?

This involves a process called a Faecal Egg Count Reduction test (FECRT), and we have set aside funding under a project to run a number of these across the Central West Local Land Services region in 2024. And we are still seeking expressions of interest from sheep producers in the Condobolin district to take part!

To be eligible you need to be able to provide approximately 120 undrenched homebred lambs with a demonstrated worm burden – we are looking at 8 groups of 15 sheep to test 8 different drench actives. The lambs will need to be yarded on two occasions 14 days apart. While we perform the test ourselves (drenching, identifying and sampling), we do require you be on- hand in the yards, and you will need to set aside a good few hours on both days. The costs of laboratory testing, and labour and materials used to conduct the FECRT (including drench) are all fully covered under the project.

If you are interested in further information about the process, and potentially taking part in our project, then please reach out to Patrick Hlatshwayo, your local District Vet at the Condobolin Office on 0455055362.

Contributed by Central West Local Land Services.