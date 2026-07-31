CWFS tracks barley performance in fertiliser research

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin-based agronomists are tracking the performance of Neo CL barley as part of ongoing research project being undertaken by Central West Farming Systems (CWFS).

Agronomists Chiara Stommel and Sapphire Walker visited the CWFS trial site on Wednesday, 15 July, to measure biomass across the fertiliser treatment plots as the crop reached growth stage Z30, marking the beginning of stem elongation.

Plant samples collected during the visit will be sent to Griffith University for nitrogen tissue testing. The analysis will help researchers assess how Neo CL barley responds to different organic-based nitrogen fertilisers and their impact on nitrogen use efficiency, crop performance and soil health.

The trial forms part of the project, Glasshouse and Field Evaluation of Organic-Based Nitrogen Fertilisers for Crop Production and Soil Health, which aims to identify sustainable fertiliser options that improve productivity while supporting long-term soil health.

Results from the trial will be released as the research progresses.