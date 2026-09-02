CWFS Spring Field Day to showcase locally relevant research and leading industry speakers

Central West Farming Systems (CWFS) will host its annual Spring Field Day on Tuesday, 8 September, offering farmers and advisors locally relevant trial results and presentations from leading industry and researchers.

The program begins at 8am at Condo Ag Station, 152 Fifield Road, with field walks and breakfast followed by more field walks and presentations at The Fettell Centre, 159 Willow Bend Road.

Field walks will cover plant diversity for drought resilience, presented by Terry Rose of Southern Cross University; a long-term lucerne trial, presented by Wendy Gill of Achieve Ag Consultancy; and nitrogen banking under the national RiskWi$e initiative presented by CWFS.

Research updates will address; ‘Drought and Climate Resilient Sheep Farms and Landscapes Tailor-made for low rainfall farming regions’, on-farm experimentation and the RiskWi$e carbon theme, alongside organic nitrogen research presented by Yunying Fang of Griffith University. Climate-smart flock management will feature an Optiweigh on display & discussion on the use of the Optiweigh system and how CWFS plans to use the system in our projects.

“Our Spring Field Day brings a full season of local research together in one place, from drought-resilient pasture options to nitrogen risk management,” said CWFS CEO Diana Fear. “With leading researchers and industry specialists on hand, it’s a chance for growers across the district to see what’s been tested locally and take home practical results they can apply on their own properties.”

Entry is free. RSVP is requested for catering purposes via https://cwfs.org.au/whats-on or the Trybooking site. Enquiries can be directed to Diana Fear on 0427 897 530. The Spring Field Day program is supported by the Australian Government’s Future Drought Fund, the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC), the NSW Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, Soil CRC and the national GRDC RiskWi$e initiative, alongside research partners including Charles Sturt University, Griffith University, Southern Cross University, Murdoch University and the University of Adelaide.

Media Release (Central West Farming Systems)