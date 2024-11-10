CWFS Spring Field Day success

The Fettell Centre was buzzing with energy on the 16th of October as over 40 attendees gathered for the CWFS Spring Field Day.

Attendees heard from an array of guest speakers including; Chris Baker, Ricky Brett, Lisa McFadyen, Terry Rose, Sam North, Diana Fear, Chiara Stommel, and Tristan Steventon, whose valuable insights made the day a success.

They covered topics including; drones in agriculture, N banking strategies, pre emergent herbicides, on farm GHG emissions, plant diversity in cropping systems for soil resistance and carbon, new approaches for drought resilience through capitalising, long term lucerne trials, assessing soil water storage and organic N vs Synthetic N.

Participants had the opportunity to connect with fellow growers from the region, sharing knowledge and experiences that will enhance their farming strategies for the upcoming season.

The event fostered meaningful discussions and new perspectives, reinforcing the importance of community and collaboration in agriculture.

Contributed by Central West Farming Systems Communications and Extension Officer Brooke Watts.