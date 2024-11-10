CWFS Spring Field Day success
The Fettell Centre was buzzing with energy on the 16th of October as over 40 attendees gathered for the CWFS Spring Field Day.
Attendees heard from an array of guest speakers including; Chris Baker, Ricky Brett, Lisa McFadyen, Terry Rose, Sam North, Diana Fear, Chiara Stommel, and Tristan Steventon, whose valuable insights made the day a success.
They covered topics including; drones in agriculture, N banking strategies, pre emergent herbicides, on farm GHG emissions, plant diversity in cropping systems for soil resistance and carbon, new approaches for drought resilience through capitalising, long term lucerne trials, assessing soil water storage and organic N vs Synthetic N.
Participants had the opportunity to connect with fellow growers from the region, sharing knowledge and experiences that will enhance their farming strategies for the upcoming season.
The event fostered meaningful discussions and new perspectives, reinforcing the importance of community and collaboration in agriculture.
Contributed by Central West Farming Systems Communications and Extension Officer Brooke Watts.
Latest News
CWFS Spring Field Day success
The Fettell Centre was buzzing with energy on the 16th [...]
A Tayla-made future in scientific investigation
Condobolin’s Tayla Venables dreams of becoming a Forensic Scientist. After [...]
Rotary Wiradjuri/Oceti Sakowin Group Study Exchange
The Rotary Club of Condobolin hosted a D5610 Group Study [...]
Tullibigeal Ladies Fire Truck unveiling – Elaine’s vision realised
Story Contributed Around 150 people gathered at the Tullibigeal Community [...]
Cards flat at Bridge
Bridge Well, the cards were certainly flat last week, with [...]
RRT helps spread a vital message at CHS
Recently, the Condobolin Rapid Relief Team visited Condobolin High School [...]