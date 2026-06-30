CWFS Lucerne Trials grazed

The Central West Farming Systems (CWFS) Lucerne Trials were grazed recently. The process was described as a “light mow to simulate a grazing cut ahead of our regeneration assessment in a few weeks” on the Central West Farming Systems Facebook Page. Image Credit: Still Image from a Reel published on the Central West Farming Systems Facebook Page

Last Updated: 25/06/2026By

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