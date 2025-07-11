CWFS begins a new trial at Fettell Centre

Central West Farming Systems (CWFS) began a new trial at the Fettell Centre this year. At the beginning of June, they kicked off a new two-year field trial investigating organic-based nitrogen fertilisers at their site in Condobolin. “We’re comparing nitrogen fertilisers made from cow manure, green waste compost, and biochar against conventional urea and a no-N control. The goal is to explore how these organic N products perform in wheat this season and canola next year, looking at yield, nitrogen use efficiency and soil health,” a post on the Central West Farming Systems Facebook Page read. Treatments include Control (no N); Cow manure-based fertiliser; Green waste compost-based fertiliser; Biochar-based fertiliser; and Standard urea. CWFS is looking forward to seeing how the different fertiliser affects crop performance through the season. The trial is part of a national project led by Griffith University and funded through the Soil CRC. Image Credit: Central West Farming Systems Facebook Page.