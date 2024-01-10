CWA Murrumbidgee Lachlan Group Cultural Awards 2023
Four Tullibigeal Central School students were recipients in the CWA Murrumbidgee Lachlan Group Cultural Awards for 2023. Students Sophia Newham, Ivy Helyar, Ethan Newham and Chelsea Bendall were presented certificates for various awards on Friday 8th December. The following are the students and their awards: Junior Postcards 9-12 years: Highly Commended Sophia Newham; Digital Postcards 9-12 years: Second Prize Ivy Helyar and Highly Commended Ethan Newham; Short Stories 9-12 years: First Prize Sophia Newham and Second Prize Chelsea Bendall. Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central Schools Facebook page.
