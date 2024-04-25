CWA Centenary Plaque unveiled

The Country Women’s Association came into being in 1922, stemming from discussion by a group of women in Sydney for the Royal Easter Show.

And so a Bush Women’s three day Conference was held with the straight forward brief to improve conditions for women on the land.

Within weeks the first Country Women’s Association branches were formed within the state, the first in Crookwell and several of which are still functioning in the Lachlan Shire.

A ceremony was recently held at the entrance of the Condobolin Library on Friday, 12 April, at which Deputy Mayor, John Medcalf OAM welcomed members of surrounding CWA branches and

the general public to witness the dedication of a Centenary Plaque recognising one hundred years of service of the Country Women’s Association of New South Wales.

Councillor Medcalf spoke of the valued contribution of the CWA throughout country New South Wales since formation one hundred and two years ago and congratulated the six branches within Lachlan Shire on their continuing work.

Branches within the Shire are Tottenham formed in 1925, Condobolin 1926, Myamley 1932, Kiacatoo 1945, Tullibigeal 1949 and Burthong 1958.

Past State President Pat Hurley OAM on behalf of the State President Mrs Joy Beames and members thanked Lachlan Shire Council for this recognition and gave a brief coverage of the organisations history through the early years before inviting all present to morning tea at the Senior Citizens Hall.

Contributed.