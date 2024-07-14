Cultural Awareness Program held in Condobolin

Central West Family Support Group (CWFSG) in partnership with Orange City Council held a Cultural Awareness Program and a Migrant Support Information Session in Condobolin earlier this month.

During the Cultural Awareness Program, local services and community members were able to hear about the Migrant and Refugee Support Service (MRSS) from Orange City Council Migrant Support Officer Annie Gallagher.

The Cultural Awareness Program was held at the Railway Hotel in Condobolin.

Next on the agenda was the role of Multicultural Service Officers (MSO) within Services Australia.

The MSO’s role with Centrelink was explained, as was how people could utilise a Centrelink Interpreter.

Participants also learned how they could check their eligibility through the Services Australia website (My Gov).

Ms Gallagher shared her knowledge about the roles of Migration Agents and Migration Lawyers. She also urged those in attendance to visit the Office of the Migration Agents Registration Authority (www.mara.gov.au).

Maryam Solymanpour, Central West Women’s Domestic Violence Court Advocacy Service, discussed Domestic Violence Assistance and cultural awareness.

The Cultural Awareness Program concluded with a phone call example using the Translating and Interpreting Service (TIS), which was conducted by Ms Gallagher. Information was also shared on the Rural Health Interpreter Service.

During the Program, participants also took part in Tai Chi with Karen Tooth, and other wellbeing activities.

The following day, Wednesday, 5 June, Ms Gallagher hosted an Information Session at CWFSG (Lachlan Street, Condobolin).

Topics covered included Advocacy and Assistance, Visa Differences, How to Use an Interpreter, Cultural Awareness, the role of Migration Agents, My Gov and Domestic Violence Assistance.