Cruz competes

Lake Cargelligo Central School student Cruz recently swam in Sydney at the NSW PSSA Championships. Cruz came third in his heat with a fantastic time of 46.04. Well done Cruz! Source and Image Credit: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.

