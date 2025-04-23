Craig and Callan take out the top title
Condobolin Sports Club Golf
Saturday, we had 56 starters that played a 4,3,2 stableford event sponsored by the Beattie Family. Thanks very much for your generous support.
Winners of the day were Craig and Callen Venables, Greg Fyfe and Damian Bell with 118 points.
Runners up were Adam, Dick, Brendan and Ethan Richards with 117 points.
Ball comp winners P Nicholson, J Hadrill, T Hotham and L Yeo 115 points, W Hurley, C Goodsell, H Nash and S Jarrett 113 points, W Ritchie, C Beattie, L Beattie and P Ward 111 points.
NTPs all grades C Venables jr. no. 9 G Fyfe and P Colless, no. 11 J Matheson and C Beattie, no. 17 B Hurley and R Wheeler.
Easter Monday we played a 4 person ambrose with 52 starters, and the winners were Jordan Hall, Andrew Brasnett, Z Yeomans and Clint Ellis with 55 1/4 nett, runners up were P Ward, P Nicholson, T Hoffman and L Yeo with 56 7/8 nett.
Ball comp winners A,B,D,E Richards with 57 nett, C and C Venables, D Bell and G Fyfe with 58 7/8 nett
LCD Wendy D was there.
Next Saturday we will play an individual stableford sponsored by Sam Dargan Electrical and Carpentry, and there are some matchplays that need to be completed, so get into it.
Next Sunday is the Forbes open and the first round of the trilogy, you’ve got to be in it to win it.
How good is golf?
Mister Nothergreen.
