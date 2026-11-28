CPS students honour fallen at Remembrance Day Service

By Melissa Blewitt

Students from Condobolin Public School joined residents and guests at William Beach Retirement Village on Wednesday, 11 November, to commemorate Remembrance Day.

Class 2/3G represented the school at the service, delivering a performance of Red Little Poppies before leading those in attendance in the National Anthem. Students Marco and Josiah also played an important role in the ceremony, delivering a reading of In Flanders Field in tribute to Australian service men and women.

The students were praised for their respectful conduct, confidence and understanding of the significance of Remembrance Day.

Their participation provided an opportunity to connect with the wider community while helping ensure the service and sacrifice of those who have served Australia are remembered by younger generations. The school community expressed pride in the students and staff who contributed to the commemorative service. Lest We Forget.