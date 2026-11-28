Community unites to plan Yarning Circle

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin High School has taken an important step towards establishing a Yarning Circle, with strong community interest shown during three consultation sessions held on Wednesday, 28 October.

The sessions, including morning and evening opportunities, were organised to encourage broad participation and bring together people from across the Condobolin community to help shape the proposed space.

The 2021 Census recorded Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as 21.7 per cent of Condobolin’s population and approximately 18.3 per cent of the Lachlan Shire population, highlighting the importance of providing opportunities for cultural knowledge and traditions to be passed on to younger generations.

Those attending included Elders, parents and caregivers, students, staff and past students, as well as representatives from community organisations, the Aboriginal Education Consultative Group (AECG), Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service and its Social and Emotional Wellbeing (SEWB) Team, Central West Family Support Group, TAFE representatives and the TAP Coordinator Deanna Davis.

Facilitated by the school’s Aboriginal Education Officer, Sheree Brandy, the consultations provided an opportunity for participants to discuss the purpose and benefits of a Yarning Circle, share ideas and have input into its development.

Several potential locations within the school grounds were considered, with brainstorming activities encouraging open discussion and collaboration. Community members also expressed interest in volunteering for future working bees and working alongside local artists to help bring the project to life.

The proposed Yarning Circle is intended to provide more than simply a place to gather. It will offer a safe, welcoming and culturally supportive environment where students can share ideas, take part in group learning and develop a stronger sense of belonging.

It will also provide opportunities for Elders, community leaders and staff to share cultural knowledge, stories and experiences, helping connect the past, present and future.

The initiative aims to strengthen relationships between students, families, Elders, school staff and the wider community, while creating a place where culture, learning, respect and community connections can flourish.

Condobolin High School thanked everyone who attended and contributed to the consultation process, as well as those who supported the sessions by providing morning and afternoon tea.

The school said it was wonderful to see the community come together with enthusiasm and a shared commitment to creating something meaningful for current and future generations of Condobolin High School students.

Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.