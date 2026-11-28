CHS honours service and sacrifice

By Melissa Blewitt

The Condobolin High School community gathered on Wednesday, 11 November, to commemorate Remembrance Day, honouring the courage and sacrifice of Australian service men and women who have served in times of war and conflict.

The school service included speeches delivered by students, the laying of a commemorative wreath and the lowering of flags, providing an opportunity for students and staff to pause and reflect on the significance of the occasion.

The ceremony honoured those who made the ultimate sacrifice, as well as those who returned from service carrying the lasting physical and emotional effects of their experiences.

Remembrance Day serves as an important reminder that the freedoms and way of life enjoyed today have come at a significant cost, and highlights the importance of remembering the stories and sacrifices of generations of Australian service personnel.

The school community joined the nation in paying tribute to all who have served and those who continue to serve. Lest We Forget.