CPS students go the distance
Condobolin Public School held their Cross Country event on Tuesday, 8 April. “It was a wonderful day, showcasing the incredible resilience and support among all the students,” a post
on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. “A big thank you to Mrs Leslie and all the staff who helped out, as well as to the parents who came to support the students.” Image Credits:
Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.
