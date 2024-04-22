CPS students gain rugby league selection

Condobolin Public School students Joseph Fitzgerald, Lleyton Quin, Banjo Elliott, Wyatt Denyer, Quade Peterson, Levi Daure and Harvey McFadyen were named in the Lachlan rugby league team recently (ABOVE). They all went on to trial at Western on Monday, 8 April. Congratulations to Quade, Joseph and Wyatt who have progressed to compete in the State Carnival in Term Two. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.