CPS students enjoy playing League Tag
Condobolin Public School students in Class 5/6R enjoyed playing a game of League Tag for sport recently. NRL League Tag, emerged as a modified version of rugby league, tailored specifically for mixed-gender and women’s competitions. It was introduced as a non-contact alternative to the traditional game, focusing on speed, agility, and tactical gameplay. The concept of NRL League Tag centres on teamwork, strategy, and inclusivity. It provides an opportunity for both seasoned players and newcomers to engage in the sport. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.
Latest News
CPS students enjoy playing League Tag
Condobolin Public School students in Class 5/6R enjoyed playing a [...]
Dub Leffler visits UCS
Visiting author and illustrator, Dub Leffler, organised by the Bland [...]
Trundle Back in Time
By David Ellery Welcome rain did not deter exhibitors and [...]
Float from the 60s
Kay Imber sent the Condoblin Argus this image, as she [...]
Squashies win competition
Condobolin Sports Club Bowls The Meat Run on Sunday 24th [...]
Meshach and Kyron get selected
Lake Cargelligo Central School students Meshach and Kyron travelled to [...]