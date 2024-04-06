CPS students enjoy playing League Tag

Condobolin Public School students in Class 5/6R enjoyed playing a game of League Tag for sport recently. NRL League Tag, emerged as a modified version of rugby league, tailored specifically for mixed-gender and women’s competitions. It was introduced as a non-contact alternative to the traditional game, focusing on speed, agility, and tactical gameplay. The concept of NRL League Tag centres on teamwork, strategy, and inclusivity. It provides an opportunity for both seasoned players and newcomers to engage in the sport. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.