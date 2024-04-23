CPS netballers showcase their skills
Four Condobolin Public School students attended the Lachlan PSSA Netball trials on Wednesday, 3 April. Rubie Haworth, Janayah Johnson, Stella Jarick and Kitarna Atkinson (ABOVE) displayed determination and sportsmanship throughout the netball trials. All students did very well, making it to the possible and probables sides. Congratulations to Rubie, Kitarna and Stella who will represent the Lachlan PSSA Netball team at the Western Region Primary Netball trials held in Orange on Wednesday, 8 May. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.
