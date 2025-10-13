CPS Cricket Team into semi final
Condobolin Public School cricket team will play in the Western Cricket semi final against Cudgegong Valley on Monday, 20 October. They reached the semi final after an impressive win over Orana Heights Public School. Well done to all players! Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.
Latest News
Week 10 Merit Winners
The Tullibigeal Central School Term 3, Week 10 Merit Award [...]
Trio try out
Condobolin Junior Rugby League players Keiron Nixon-Croaker, Memphis Jones and [...]
CPS Cricket Team into semi final
Condobolin Public School cricket team will play in the Western [...]
Heading to State Carnival
Condobolin High School students Zac Grimmond, Callan Venables and Eli [...]
Get ready to make a splash
The warmer weather has arrived and it’s time to dust [...]
Euabalong Red Dirt Round-Up
Euabalong Red Dirt Round-Up Report Committee Members were pleased with [...]