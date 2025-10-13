CPS Cricket Team into semi final

Condobolin Public School cricket team will play in the Western Cricket semi final against Cudgegong Valley on Monday, 20 October. They reached the semi final after an impressive win over Orana Heights Public School. Well done to all players! Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.

Last Updated: 08/10/2025By

