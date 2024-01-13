CPS Christmas Concert Delights Audience

Condobolin Public School held their Christmas Assembly on Friday, 1 December. All classes presented a Christmas item. The assembly kicked off with a song from Class 3/4O – Hip, Hop Reindeer. This was followed by ‘Santa Clones, Crazy Christmas’, which was performed by Class 2/3R. Classes 1/2H and 2M wowed the crowd with ‘The Happiest Christmas Tree’. Class 1G recited Christmas Poems, much to the delight of the audience. Class 4E gave a fantastic rendition of Jingle Bell Rock. Classes KB and K1C performed ‘A Gift for Santa’. Class 3/4FC sang ‘Mr Grinch, You’re a Mean One’, which included a surprise cameo from ‘The Grinch’. Stage Three put on their dancing shoes and presented ‘Welcome to Santa’s Workshop’. For the finale, all classes sang ‘We Wish you a Merry Christmas’. There was even a visit from Santa Claus, who joined in singing the final song. Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.