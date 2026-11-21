Cowal Gold Operations supports Condobolin Can Assist
By Melissa Blewitt
Evolution Mining’s Cowal Gold Operations has reaffirmed its support for Condobolin Can Assist and the annual International Women’s Day Long Lunch.
Cowal Gold Operations team members met with representatives from Condobolin Can Assist on Tuesday, 27 October, to learn more about the positive impact the fundraising event continues to have on women, families and communities across the region.
The annual Long Lunch brings women together to connect, share experiences and recognise their contributions to the community, while raising much-needed funds for Condobolin Can Assist.
The local charity provides financial assistance to cancer patients and their families, helping ease the burden of costs associated with cancer treatment.
Evolution Mining supports the community-led event through its Cowal Partnering Program, which provides assistance to local initiatives and organisations.
The company said it was proud to continue supporting the Long Lunch and the positive outcomes it delivers for local women, families and the wider community.
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