Cowal funding to support CWFSG programs
By Melissa Blewitt
Aboriginal children and families in the Condobolin district will benefit from new educational, play and cultural resources following funding support from Evolution Mining’s Cowal Gold Operations.
Representatives from Cowal Gold Operations met with the Central West Family Support Group team on Tuesday, 20 October, to learn more about the important role the Indigenous Supported Playgroup plays in supporting local children and their families.
Funding provided through the Cowal Partnering Program will assist with the purchase of resources designed to encourage early childhood learning, development and cultural connections.
The new materials will help create additional opportunities for Aboriginal children to learn through play, explore their culture and develop social skills in a welcoming and culturally safe environment.
The Indigenous Supported Playgroup provides an opportunity for children and families to come together, participate in activities and build connections while supporting early childhood development.
The Cowal Partnering Program supports local initiatives that deliver benefits to communities, with a focus on strengthening services and creating positive outcomes for families.
Image Credit: Evolution Mining Cowal Gold Operations Facebook Page.
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