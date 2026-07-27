Council introduces Development Application Support for residents

By Melissa Blewitt

Lachlan Shire Council is encouraging residents planning building and development projects to take advantage of its new Development Application Support Service.

The free service has been introduced to assist residents with lodging development applications through the NSW Planning Portal, which is now the required platform for all applications.

Council staff will provide one-on-one assistance to help applicants navigate the online portal, upload the required documentation, complete the lodgement process correctly and submit their applications.

Lachlan Shire Mayor John Medcalf said the initiative was designed to make the process more accessible for residents who may be unfamiliar with online systems.

“Council understands that online systems can sometimes be challenging to navigate,” Cr Medcalf said.

“Our Development Application Support Service will provide residents with practical assistance and guidance to help them successfully lodge their applications online.”

The service is available to residents planning projects such as new homes, renovations, sheds and other developments requiring Council approval.

“This service is about supporting our residents and ensuring they have access to the help they need when lodging development applications through the NSW Planning Portal,” Cr Medcalf said.

Appointments are available at Council’s offices in Condobolin and Lake Cargelligo and are designed to make the online application process easier and more accessible for the community.

Bookings are essential and can be made by contacting Lachlan Shire Council’s Environment and Planning Department on (02) 6895 1950.

Council is encouraging residents to seek assistance before lodging their application to help ensure the process is completed smoothly and efficiently.