Corella Partnership wins 45th Don Brown Memorial Competition

By Melissa Blewitt

Corella Partnership of Condobolin has won the 45th Don Brown Memorial Merino Ewe Competition.

Tom and Kate Stuckey (Principals) along with the Stuckey family have a rich history of participation in the competition and were excited to take out the top title.

In 2025, eight properties opened their gates and gave an insight into their operations.

The competition provides a valuable networking opportunity for producers to discuss market conditions, genetic advancements and industry trends. It also provides a platform for local producers to showcase their breeding programs, with judges assessing key traits such as fertility, conformation and wool quality.

Judges for the competition were Henry Armstrong, Pemcaw Merino Stud, Dunedoo and Rick Power, Nutrien, Grenfell. Associate Judge was Bateson Pittman.

The winning entry was presented at the annual Don Brown dinner, at the Condobolin Sports Club on Tuesday, 18 February.

Corella Partnership’s winning Belswick Blood flock was classed by Chris Bowman.

The Jones Family, ‘Flamingo’, Condobolin (Mark, Carol, and Brad Jones) took home second spot. Their flock (Lachlan Merino blood) ewes were classed by Glen Rubie, Lachlan Merinos, Forbes.

Karu Pastoral (Philip, Bernadette, Harold, and Meg Crouch) secured third place. Their Big Weebah bred ewes were classed by Chris Bowman.

The John Coy Memorial Award for Achievement went to Mookabri Pastoral (Gavin and Amelia Stuckey). Chris Bowman classed their Belswick Blood ewes.

McDonald Bros Farming (Graham, David and James McDonald) were recognised with the Ian Munro Memorial Perpetual Award for best short wool flock. Their ewes of Yanko blood were classed by Michael Elmes.

The Rabobank Peter L’Estrange Memorial Award (for the best pen of six) was won by The Jones Family, ‘Flamingo’, Condobolin (Mark, Carol, and Brad Jones).

The Gordon McMaster Classer’s Award went to Chris Bowman.

The many generous sponsors who supplemented the costs of the day and prizes were led by Australian Wool Innovation, Rabobank, Moses and Son, Elanco, Quality Wool, Zoetis, and Western Lamb Marking (Clive Swanston). Other sponsors included Dynon Wools, Knox Grammar School, Tri-Solfen (Dechra) – Numnuts, the NSW Stud Merino Breeders’ Association, XytoVet, the Commercial Merino Breeders’ Association, The Land, AFA’s Wanganella and Poll Boonoke Merino Studs, and Maspro.

AGnVET Services, Hardware Home and Rural, the family of the late Rodan Dawson – Yarnel, Condobolin Post Office and Condobolin Sports Club also supported the event.

The honour of the most wins in the Competition goes to the Crouch Brothers with eight followed by JN and CM L’Estrange with four.

The most successful winning bloodlines since 1979 include Mungadal (8), Belswick (5) and Genanegie (4).

The classer with the most wins has been the late Gordon McMaster (15), Chris Bowman (8), and the late Barry Crouch (5).

Between the years of 1979 and 2025, nearly 400,000 Merino ewes have been viewed during the Competition across 783 individual entries.

The most entries in the Don Brown was in 1990, when there were 33.

There has been a total of 22,048 kilometres travelled during this time and overall, there has been a total of 4,509 spectators involved.

Spectators have also eaten their way through 50,007 Minties while being part of Don Brown over the years.

Corella Partnership contested in the 25th annual Central Western Association of Agricultural Shows Merino Ewe Competition against the winners from Trundle and Parkes on Thursday, 27 February.