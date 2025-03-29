Corella claims second spot in Competition

By Melissa Blewitt

Corella Partnership (Condobolin) placed second in the 2025 Central West Zone Flock Merino Ewe competition.

Flocks from Condobolin, Parkes and Trundle went head-to-head for the title.

Tom and Kate Stuckey (Principals) won the 45th Don Brown Memorial Merino Ewe Competition in February before vying to become Central West champions.

Their 21.5 micron May/June/July drop Belswick Blood ewes were classed by Chirs Bowman.

A total of 1,764 head were joined to Merinos in 2023, with the Stuckey’s achieving a 96 per cent lambing rate. They retained 515 ewes, reducing the flock by 36 per cent.

According to Tom Stuckey, Corella Partnership aims to produce a dual purpose and easy care animal that provides a decent wool cut with quality, good carcase and weight for age.

Judges for the competition were Richard Chalker (Lach River Merinos – Darbys Falls) and David Zouch (Crookwell).

Judi and Ray Unger, ‘Waratah’ Peak Hill were named the winners of the 2025 Central West Zone Flock Merino Ewe competition.

Their 20.5-micron June/July drop March shorn Westray-blood ewes were classed by Ray Cannon.

The Classers Award went to Russell Jones (Trundle).