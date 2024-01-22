Cooking For Mathematics

On Friday 1st December, Tottenham Central School stage 4 and 5 students did some cooking for mathematics. The students measured, mixed and rolled chocolate coconut balls and also cleaned up afterwards. Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central Schools Facebook page.

23/01/2024

