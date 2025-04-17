Controlling winter weeds

The latest information on effective weed control to ensure successful and profitable winter crop production is now available in the 2025 Weed Control in Winter Crops management guide, published by NSW Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD).

This DPIRD management guide is free to download. Hard copies are also available with over 10,000 copies distributed state-wide through NSW DPIRD and Local Land Services offices, as well as agribusiness outlets.

The guide is available to the industry earlier this year to coincide with both the GRDC Updates and so growers can start planning their herbicide program before sowing.

A list of new products available to the industry is listed at the front of the guide, with their use patterns included in the relevant tables in the book.

NSW DPI Project Officer, Plant Systems, Penny Heuston, said the guide has been published for over 50 years and is still the ‘go to’ publication for weed control options in winter crops.

NSW Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) Press Release.