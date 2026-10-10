Condobolin students shine at junior judging day
By Melissa Blewitt
Condobolin High School students put their agricultural judging skills to the test at the Parkes Show Junior Judging Day, competing against students from across the region.
The students competed across a range of categories, including fleece, Merino sheep, meat sheep, fruit and vegetables, grains and poultry.
Condobolin High School students reached the finals in four of the six categories, highlighting the depth of knowledge and practical skills developed by the students.
In the Merino sheep judging, Emi Jacobson finished fourth, while Lucy Miles placed fifth.
Emmaline Blewitt finished fifth in the fleece category, while Lucy Leslie was named a finalist in meat sheep.
The Condobolin students also performed strongly in poultry, with Lucy Leslie finishing second, Emi Jacobson fourth and Amelia Reveall fifth.
Emmaline Blewitt was also recognised with an Encouragement Award.
The results provided a strong showing for Condobolin High School students competing against peers from throughout the region.
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