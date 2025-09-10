Condobolin Rugby Union recognises efforts of players

Condobolin Rugby Union held their presentation night at the Railway Hotel on Saturday, 30 August. Will Clemson was named Best and Fairest for the 2025 season. Sam Nixon won Best Back; George Simiana collected the Best Forward trophy; Player’s Player was Tom Clemson; Jarryd Walmsley was recognized with the Coaches Award; the Rising Star Award went to Jack Toole; and Club Person the Year was Josh Payne. “A massive thank you to our sponsors, coaches, committee and supporters for an unforgettable year,” a post on the Condobolin Rugby Union Facebook Page read. Image Credit: Condobolin Rugby Union Facebook Page.