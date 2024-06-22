Condobolin Rams take on Forbes Magpies
On Saturday, 1 June Condobolin Junior Rugby League travelled for Forbes to take on the Magpies in Round Five.
There were three fields in play on the day, with all players showing skills and sportsmanship.
“Our mini/mods all had a good dig, with some nice tries, good runs and tackles,” a post on the Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page read.
“Our 17s tag girls got up today and came away with a lovely win.
“Our 14s tackle boys showed us today why they are still on top of the ladder with another convincing win. Our 14s tag girls and 16s tackle went down today but didn’t give up and played until the buzzer. Well done kids
“All our Rams players ran out wearing black arm bands today in honour of a great man Honky Clark. A minute silence was held at 2:30pm before the U16s game to show our respect and appreciation; as Honky was heavily involved in Condo Junior League for many years when his kids were playing and long after.
“We would like to send our condolences to his partner Kim, his children, grandchildren and family. Rest in Peace Honky.”
The junior Rams had the Long Weekend off and played Parkes in a home game on Saturday, 15 June.
