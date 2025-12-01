Condobolin Public School students complete Swim School

After 10 days of splashing, kicking, gliding and mastering some very impressive stroke styles, Condobolin Public School students completed Swim School for 2025. “From building continuous swimming stamina to polishing stroke technique, everyone made a splash in their own way — and yes, the sun mostly decided to show up for us!” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. Students will receive a Swim School certificate, giving families a quick snapshot of the skills covered. Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.