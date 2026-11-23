Condobolin Police Station to join NSW gun buyback scheme

By Melissa Blewitt

Local firearms licence holders will be able to surrender eligible firearms through the National Gun Buyback Scheme from Tuesday, 1 December, as part of the NSW Government’s firearms reforms.

Condobolin Police Station and Lake Cargelligo Police Station are among the regional stations joining the second stage of the scheme and will expand the number of locations accepting firearms across the state.

NSW Firearms Registry figures show 2,653 registered firearms were recorded in postcode 2877, which covers Condobolin and surrounding areas, as at December 31, 2025. For postcode 2672, which encompasses Lake Cargelligo figures showed 1,117 registered firearms recorded for the same period.

The scheme opened on 2 November, with an initial six police stations accepting firearms, including Dubbo and Griffith. A further 34 stations will join in December, with additional locations expected to participate from January.

The 12-month scheme provides eligible firearms licence holders with a fixed-price compensation arrangement to surrender surplus firearms and weapons affected by reclassification under the state’s revised gun laws.

Eligible licence holders are expected to receive correspondence from the NSW Firearms Registry outlining the process. All participants must book an appointment through the Gun Safe portal, with walk-in surrenders at police stations not accepted.

The NSW Government estimates about 18 per cent of firearms licence holders in the state will be eligible to participate, with up to 274,000 firearms potentially returned.

The buyback follows changes to NSW firearms laws introduced after the antisemitic terrorist attack at Bondi Beach, where 15 people were killed.

The reforms include shorter licence periods, mandatory safe storage checks before a permit to acquire a firearm is issued, strengthened identity verification, requirements for membership of approved gun clubs and limits on the number of firearms an individual can own.

Licence holders whose genuine reason is recreational hunting or vermin control are limited to four firearms. Those licensed for sport or target shooting, vertebrate pest animal control, business or employment, primary production, or animal welfare are generally limited to 10 firearms.

The Government has also flagged consultation on a process allowing certain licence holders to seek approval for additional firearms in limited and exceptional circumstances.

Minister for Police and Counter-terrorism Yasmin Catley said the buyback would help reduce the number of firearms in circulation and improve community safety.

“Fewer guns in the community mean a safer community. It means fewer guns at risk to fall into the wrong hands,” she said.

The scheme is supported by the Royal Commission on Antisemitism and Social Cohesion, whose interim report recommended a buyback as a measure that could reduce the number of firearms available in the community.

The NSW Government has invested $42.8 million in the NSW Firearms Registry, including additional staff and system upgrades, to support the implementation of the reforms.

Condobolin licence holders who are unsure about their eligibility or the surrender process can visit the NSW Police Force website at www.police.nsw.gov.au/online_services/firearms/national_gun_buyback_scheme or call 1800 131 555, Monday to Friday, between 9am and 4pm.

Bookings for participating police stations in the second and subsequent rollout stages will become available from 24 November.