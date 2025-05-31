Condobolin Netball Winter Competition

By Melissa Blewitt

The 2025 Condobolin Netball Association Incorporated Women’s Winter Competition Teams have been announced.

Round one was played on Tuesday, 6 May; and Round Two on Tuesday, 13 May. Round Three, was played on Tuesday, 20 May. Round 4, was played on Tuesday 27th May.

The semi finals are set to take place on 5 August, followed by the finals on 12 August. The Grand Final will be played on 19 August.

For more information on the draw and the competition, check out the Condobolin Netball Association Incorporated’s Facebook Page.

MAVERICKS

Meg Crouch

Belinda Coe

Stevie Pawsey

Ebony Kingston

Alicia Davis

Amy Leigh

Anika Wrigley

Holly Shephard

Mandy Moore

Sophie Trethowan

Tiarna-Lee Magro

Eloise Ward

WINGIN’ IT

Sophie Birkett

Bridgette Larry

Alica Corbett

Casey Pawsey

Laura Anderson

Ciara Hall

Dominique Nagle

Felicity Saunders

Kym Skinner

Tegan Keen

Chloe Hall

Kobi Fyfe

GOAL DIGGERS

Haylee Worland

Brooke Haydon

Jessie Singh

Charlotte Brown

Sarah Manwaring

Teagan Elwin

Natasha Ambrose

Sam Davis

Arabella Blewitt

Shanaya Buick

Hayley Wykes

Sonia Wainwright

CRUIZERS

Brianna Richards

Chloe Richards

Haley Richards

Casey Wheeler

Eryn Wheeler

Trisha Golya

Zillah Bell

Jackie Coe

Dannielle Hoskins

Serena Richards

Charlie Coe

CONDO THUNDER

Julia Wighton

Tori Whiley

Caitlin Glasson

Mia Noll

Lara Noll

Faith Richards

Caoimhe Teahan

Rachael Bendall

Danielle Piercy

Caitlin Templeman

Teigan McRae