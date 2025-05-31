Condobolin Netball Winter Competition
By Melissa Blewitt
The 2025 Condobolin Netball Association Incorporated Women’s Winter Competition Teams have been announced.
Round one was played on Tuesday, 6 May; and Round Two on Tuesday, 13 May. Round Three, was played on Tuesday, 20 May. Round 4, was played on Tuesday 27th May.
The semi finals are set to take place on 5 August, followed by the finals on 12 August. The Grand Final will be played on 19 August.
For more information on the draw and the competition, check out the Condobolin Netball Association Incorporated’s Facebook Page.
MAVERICKS
Meg Crouch
Belinda Coe
Stevie Pawsey
Ebony Kingston
Alicia Davis
Amy Leigh
Anika Wrigley
Holly Shephard
Mandy Moore
Sophie Trethowan
Tiarna-Lee Magro
Eloise Ward
WINGIN’ IT
Sophie Birkett
Bridgette Larry
Alica Corbett
Casey Pawsey
Laura Anderson
Ciara Hall
Dominique Nagle
Felicity Saunders
Kym Skinner
Tegan Keen
Chloe Hall
Kobi Fyfe
GOAL DIGGERS
Haylee Worland
Brooke Haydon
Jessie Singh
Charlotte Brown
Sarah Manwaring
Teagan Elwin
Natasha Ambrose
Sam Davis
Arabella Blewitt
Shanaya Buick
Hayley Wykes
Sonia Wainwright
CRUIZERS
Brianna Richards
Chloe Richards
Haley Richards
Casey Wheeler
Eryn Wheeler
Trisha Golya
Zillah Bell
Jackie Coe
Dannielle Hoskins
Serena Richards
Charlie Coe
CONDO THUNDER
Julia Wighton
Tori Whiley
Caitlin Glasson
Mia Noll
Lara Noll
Faith Richards
Caoimhe Teahan
Rachael Bendall
Danielle Piercy
Caitlin Templeman
Teigan McRae
