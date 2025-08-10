Condobolin Junior Rugby League

Round 12 Wrap-Up

When we left Condo this morning, the sun was shining and the sky was a perfect blue. But as we travelled east, the clouds rolled in and the skies darkened. Thankfully, the warm smiles and friendly welcome from Grenfell Junior Rugby League quickly brightened the day for us all!

Today was all about fun, growth, and development across the board. From our youngest players finding their feet to our older teams sharpening their skills, it was another proud day for our club. These opportunities to build confidence and connections on and off the field are what junior footy is all about.

The only competitive game of the day saw our U14s League Tag girls take the field—and what a game it was! The growth of this team over the season has been incredible to witness. From their teamwork and communication to their hustle and heart, they’ve come so far—and today it all came together in a spectacular 34-6 win! The result not only lifted spirits but added real momentum heading into the final rounds. With just two games to go, finals hopes are well and truly alive!

A massive thank you to Grenfell for an amazing day and your fantastic hospitality.

Condobolin Junior Rugby League report sourced from Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.