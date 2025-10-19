Condobolin Junior Cricket season to begin
By Melissa Blewitt
The Condobolin Junior Cricket Association Under 13’s competition has expanded for the 2025/2026 season.
“We will have some new teams entering our competition. Our Condo teams and Trundle will now be joined by Parkes, Euabalong, and Forbes!” a post on the Condobolin Junior Cricket Association Facebook Page read.
“This is a big change, and yes it will mean a little more travel however more kids playing cricket has to be a positive.
“By supporting towns with less numbers than us we are helping support cricket in the area. More kids in this age group will support the longevity of the 14’s and 17’s cricket.
“This will give our players a chance to continue their love of cricket into the teenage years,” the post concluded.
Waratahs
Harvey McFadyen – Captain
Tighe Worthington – Vice
captain
Lachlan Worthington
Charlie Worthington
Wentworth Lark
Rowley Lister
Emily Lister
Anabel Allen
Meliah Bendall
Charlie Baxter
Boyd Worland
Logan Bell
Coach: Terence Worthington
Milby
Logan Crammond – Captain
Thomas Saunders – Vice
captain
Enan Small
Benji Anderson
Charles Geeves
Billie Calton
Jayte Golya
Addison Crammond
Beau Ridley
Ted Smith
Dominic Herbert
Coach: Sean Crammond
Gilgais
Oscar Charters – Captain
Rory Packham – Vice captain
Rory Anderson
Jace Ireland
Ryda Ireland
Dirk Riach
Odin Bekker
Matilda Haworth
Harper Taylor
Reni Hall
Bailey Prince
Jack Kennedy
Coach: Joint Effort
Kiacatoo
Levi Daure – Captain
Austin Watt – Vice captain
Henry Hocking
Henry Nagle
Isaac Small
Sienna Small
Lincoln Barrass
Reef Ridley
Huxley Ridley
Pippa Newell
Chad Worland
Arlee Worland
Coach: Jake Worland and James Watt
Colts
Quade Peterson – Captain
Rueben Sloane – Vice captain
Bailey Mantle
Alec Patton
Lucas McMaster
Adella Sloane
Jonas Sloane
Kane Feely
Lochie Feely
Lachlan Moore
Max Moore
Declan Milne
Coach: Shane Mantle
Training Times
TUESDAY
Waratahs: 4.30pm Tuesdays at the High School
Gilgais: 5.30pm Tuesdays at the High School
Colts: 5pm to 6pm Tuesdays at Association
WEDNESDAY
Under 17’s: 5pm at Association
THURSDAY
Kiacatoo: 4pm Thursdays at the High School
Milby: 4.30pm to 5.45pm Thursdays at Association
