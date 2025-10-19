Condobolin Junior Cricket season to begin

By Melissa Blewitt

The Condobolin Junior Cricket Association Under 13’s competition has expanded for the 2025/2026 season.

“We will have some new teams entering our competition. Our Condo teams and Trundle will now be joined by Parkes, Euabalong, and Forbes!” a post on the Condobolin Junior Cricket Association Facebook Page read.

“This is a big change, and yes it will mean a little more travel however more kids playing cricket has to be a positive.

“By supporting towns with less numbers than us we are helping support cricket in the area. More kids in this age group will support the longevity of the 14’s and 17’s cricket.

“This will give our players a chance to continue their love of cricket into the teenage years,” the post concluded.

Waratahs

Harvey McFadyen – Captain

Tighe Worthington – Vice

captain

Lachlan Worthington

Charlie Worthington

Wentworth Lark

Rowley Lister

Emily Lister

Anabel Allen

Meliah Bendall

Charlie Baxter

Boyd Worland

Logan Bell

Coach: Terence Worthington

Milby

Logan Crammond – Captain

Thomas Saunders – Vice

captain

Enan Small

Benji Anderson

Charles Geeves

Billie Calton

Jayte Golya

Addison Crammond

Beau Ridley

Ted Smith

Dominic Herbert

Coach: Sean Crammond

Gilgais

Oscar Charters – Captain

Rory Packham – Vice captain

Rory Anderson

Jace Ireland

Ryda Ireland

Dirk Riach

Odin Bekker

Matilda Haworth

Harper Taylor

Reni Hall

Bailey Prince

Jack Kennedy

Coach: Joint Effort

Kiacatoo

Levi Daure – Captain

Austin Watt – Vice captain

Henry Hocking

Henry Nagle

Isaac Small

Sienna Small

Lincoln Barrass

Reef Ridley

Huxley Ridley

Pippa Newell

Chad Worland

Arlee Worland

Coach: Jake Worland and James Watt

Colts

Quade Peterson – Captain

Rueben Sloane – Vice captain

Bailey Mantle

Alec Patton

Lucas McMaster

Adella Sloane

Jonas Sloane

Kane Feely

Lochie Feely

Lachlan Moore

Max Moore

Declan Milne

Coach: Shane Mantle

Training Times

TUESDAY

Waratahs: 4.30pm Tuesdays at the High School

Gilgais: 5.30pm Tuesdays at the High School

Colts: 5pm to 6pm Tuesdays at Association

WEDNESDAY

Under 17’s: 5pm at Association

THURSDAY

Kiacatoo: 4pm Thursdays at the High School

Milby: 4.30pm to 5.45pm Thursdays at Association