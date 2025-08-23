Condobolin JRL heading into finals footy

Round 14 Wrap-Up

Forbes turned on a glorious day of football — the sun was shining, three fields were buzzing, and cheers could be heard for miles.

A huge congratulations to our Minis and Mods, whose season wrapped up today. The growth in skill, confidence, and teamwork has been incredible to watch. Next year’s U14s better watch out — these boys have been itching for competition since their grand final win back in their U10 days!

Well done to our development female tackle squads who have improved out of sight this season. Coming from minimal interest to having 3 full squads is amazing. Look out 2026 for Condo tackle girls.

For our International League Tag teams, the season may have ended here, but the effort, spirit, and sportsmanship shown each week from our U17s Tag & U14s Tag have been something to be proud of. Both coming in 6th on the ladder. Time to regroup, reflect, and come back bigger, faster, and stronger in 2026.

Our International Boys Tackle teams U16s & U14s are both heading into the finals! This is an amazing achievement and a credit to the hard work, dedication, and heart shown by the players — and to the tireless efforts of our coaches, trainers, managers, parents, and volunteers who make it all happen.

Let’s get behind our Rams in the first round of finals in Parkes next weekend — wear your colours, bring your voices, and let’s show them what Rams spirit is all about!

