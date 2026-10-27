Condobolin at the centre of goat genetics research

By Melissa Blewitt

More than 100 goat producers, researchers and industry representatives gathered in Condobolin to see how genetic research could help shape the future of Australia’s goatmeat industry.

The 2026 Measured Goats Field Day was held at the Condobolin Agricultural Research and Advisory Centre on 16 September, showcasing the latest results from one of the most comprehensive goat genetics research programs being undertaken in the world.

The annual event provided producers with an opportunity to see the project’s genomic reference herd and learn how modern genetic selection tools could be used to improve productivity, reproduction and profitability.

NSW Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) Quantitative Geneticist and Measured Goats project leader Dr Tom Granleese said the project had now generated more than 260,000 data records from 5,421 research-bred progeny and 1,329 industry-sourced goats.

The research is examining the genetic variation within Australian goats and how that variation can be used to accelerate genetic improvement.

One of the findings highlighted through the project is a 17-kilogram genetic difference between the highest and lowest performing sires for body weight at nine months of age.

Researchers are also examining reproductive traits including conception rates, litter size and kid survival, as well as udder structure and its relationship with kid survival.

The field day also explored the use of Estimated Breeding Values (EBVs), Genomic Breeding Values (GBVs), DNA testing and crossbreeding to help producers make more informed breeding decisions.

For attendees, the research was taken from the presentation room into the Condobolin goat yards, where they could see the technology and management practices being used to collect data from the research herd.

A demonstration showed goats moving through an automated drafting system, with electronic identification and project data used to sort animals into groups.

Participants also inspected different sire lines and high- and low-growth groups, providing a practical demonstration of how genetic differences can translate into differences in animal performance.

The Condobolin research centre is home to the project’s genomic reference herd, which includes goats representing genetic diversity from across the Australian industry.

The herd includes Rangeland, Boer, Kalahari, Contender, Savannah and crossbred goats, providing researchers with a broad genetic base for the development of genomic prediction tools.

The project has also identified differences in maternal performance between genetic lines, while researchers are continuing to investigate the influence of genetics on growth, carcase characteristics, reproduction and kid survival.

A focus of this year’s field day was the performance of female progeny, with researchers providing industry with an insight into the reproductive performance of research-bred daughters.

The program also included practical sessions on visual assessment, goat management, animal health, electronic identification and maintaining traceability within a large research herd.

The Measured Goats project is jointly funded by NSW DPIRD and Meat & Livestock Australia, with the Condobolin research centre playing a key role in the program’s ongoing work.

With the goatmeat industry continuing to grow, the research being undertaken at Condobolin is providing producers with data and tools aimed at improving breeding decisions and accelerating genetic progress across Australian goat enterprises.

The field day once again highlighted the important role Condobolin’s agricultural research facilities are playing in developing practical research for the broader Australian livestock industry.