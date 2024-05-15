Condobolin ANZAC Celebrations 2024
2024 ANZAC Day
Condobolin paused to remember those who served Australia when they [...]
Off to Western
Condobolin Public School students Murray Worthington and Wyatt Denyer have [...]
CHS take to the Volleyball court
Condobolin High School students have been excited to learn new [...]
Lots of fun at Social Tennis
Condobolin Tennis Club held a Social Twilight Tennis Round Robin [...]
Disconnect delay announced
Telstra has decided to extend its 3G network closure date [...]
Looking back to 1954
Lake Cargelligo Year 3 & 4 class photo in the [...]