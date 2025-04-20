Concert Fundraiser held at Trundle

Compiled by Hayley Egan

On Friday 28th March, a fundraising concert was held at the Trundle Memorial Hall to help raise funds for Carmel Kelly’s Europe trip in July.

Carmel, aged 15, was selected to join the Regional Youth Orchestra on their trip to Europe to attend the International Youth Music Festival. The trip is a big expense, costing each orchestral musician $10,000, so Carmel is trying to raise funds to cover the costs.

Carmel has been surrounded by music her whole life. Since picking up the violin, aged 2, she has been involved in lessons, small groups, church music, orchestras, a bush band, eisteddfods, and music camps.

The concert was a hit, with twenty five adults in attendance, travelling from as far as Dubbo, Fifield, Tottenham and Condobolin. A group of 10 children from the local Preschool also attended. They were even given the opportunity to play the violin.

Almost $660 was donated at the door, with more donated to the GoFundMe and directly to Carmel. Thanks to the community, Carmel has raised over $3000. Carmel will be performing more concerts to continue to raise funds.

Source and Image Credit: Jen Kelly via Facebook.