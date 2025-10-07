Complete Sheep and Goat eID Pulse Survey

The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, in partnership with Local Land Services, is inviting stakeholders to take part in a short survey. The survey is part of a mid-term review of the program to implement electronic identification (eID) for sheep and goats in NSW. The survey will help NSW Agriculture and Local Land Services NSW understand how the eID program is being received across NSW. They are interested in your views on its benefits, any issues you’ve experienced, and how well the program is understood in your community or industry. To fill out the survey please visit the NSW Agriculture Facebook Page, where you can follow the link to complete the survey. Image Credit: Nsw Agriculture Facebook Page.